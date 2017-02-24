Swallow trial: Judge denies defense request to dismiss racketeering count

The racketeering charge is one of 10 remaining counts — nine of them felonies — the judge was considering for dismissal.

A ruling on the balance of the charges is pending.

Swallow's trial began Feb. 7 and is expected to last into next week, with the jury expected to get the case for deliberation as early as Wednesday.

No testimony is scheduled for Friday, because attorneys were working to hammer out jury instructions.

Hruby-Mills will hold hearing Friday afternoon to decide whether Swallow's defense team can call Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings as a witness.

Rawlings, a Republican, and Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, a Democrat, were the force behind the investigation that resulted in the criminal charges filed against Swallow and his immediate predecessor Mark Shurtleff in 2014. When the case was split, Rawlings handled the Shurtleff prosecution, a case that was dismissed last year.

Defense attorneys originally sought to call Rawlings as an "expert" witness to testify about the evidence required to file and prove the charge of racketeering charge, which is also known as a pattern of unlawful activity.

The defense has since withdrawn the request to rely on Rawlings as an expert, but contend they want him instead to testify to certain facts about the case.

Calling a prosecutor as a witness is highly unusual and Gill's office objects to putting Rawlings on the stand.

In court papers filed last month, prosecutors said Rawlings should not be allowed to testify because he had access to privileged information about the case.

Additionally, cross-examination of Rawlings would provide difficult and turn the prosecutors themselves into witnesses, court papers say.

"For example, if the prosecution were to ask Mr. Rawlings questions about prior statements made in meetings about this case, when the cross-examiner was also present in those meetings, the prosecutor would make himself a witness," the documents state.

