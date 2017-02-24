Swallow trial: Defense decides not to call Davis County Attorney, Shurtleff as witnesses

The judge disagreed, saying Friday in written rulings in connection with some of the counts — including racketeering and obstructing justice — that, based on the evidence, "a jury acting reasonably" could convict Swallow of those charges.

She wrote in connection with other counts, including evidence tampering and misuse of public money, that the state "presented sufficient evidence to allow its [claims] ... to go to the jury."

As of Friday afternoon, the judge had denied the directed verdict motion in connection with all but two counts — receiving or soliciting a bribe, and making false or inconsistent statements.

Rulings on those two charges were expected later Friday.

Rawlings, a Republican, and Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, a Democrat, were the force behind the investigation that resulted in the criminal charges filed against Swallow and Shurtleff in 2014. When the case was split, Rawlings handled the Shurtleff prosecution, a case that was dismissed last year.

Defense attorneys originally sought to call Rawlings as an "expert" witness to testify about the evidence required to file and prove the charge of racketeering charge, which is also known as a pattern of unlawful activity.

The defense had since withdrawn the request to rely on Rawlings as an expert, but contended they wanted him instead to testify to certain facts about the case.

Prosecutors contend Swallow participated in a common criminal enterprise along with his immediate predecessor, former three-term Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, and Shurtleff's so-called "fixer," the late Tim Lawson.

Shurtleff allegedly sat at the top of a three-pronged conspiracy, with Lawson as the muscle and Swallow as the moneyman.

In her directed verdict decision Friday, Hruby-Mills concluded — as she had in previous rulings — that a "sufficient cooperative arrangement and/or relationship" existed between the three men "to support at joint enterprise to advance the financial and/or political aspirations of its members."

To support her finding, the judge cited evidence related to trips that Swallow, Shurtleff and Lawson made to the luxury resort, Pelican Hill, testimony about fundraising activity by Lawson and Swallow and meetings Shurtleff and Swallow held with industry groups.

The ruling also points to testimony that Swallow had stated to many that he "expected to be the next attorney general," and a lengthy trail of communications between the three men via meetings, texts and emails.

Other evidence to support the racketeering count can be found in exhibits related to Shurtleff's decision to withdraw from a foreclosure lawsuit with Bank of America that cited a complication with a Swallow fundraiser hosted by the lawsuits plaintiffs, Tim and Jennifer Bell, the ruling states.

The ruling also says evidence of bribery allegations related to Shurtleff's Pelican Hill trips, payments to Lawson by businessman Marc Sessions Jenson when he was a defendant in an attorney general's office criminal case, and Jenson's promise to give Swallow a lot in a planned Utah golf and ski resort development also support the racketeering charge.