Shurtleff won’t be testifying in Swallow case; Hughes still might

Still on, however, is Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, who was implicated in the case when a witness said the lawmaker was with Shurtleff and Swallow at a luxury California resort in 2009 for a secret meeting that involved Utah Transit Authority officials and developers working on a project at a Draper train station.

Hughes has denied the allegation, and an FBI agent said Thursday investigators had not interviewed him because they believed he was not relevant to the Swallow case.

If he does testify, Hughes would be among just "six to eight" witnesses the defense said it plans to call when the trial resumes Tuesday. The list has been pared down, Williams explained, based on the way prosecution witnesses had testified — particularly under cross-examination — over the three weeks of the trial.

"We felt like we got our witnesses in through their witnesses," he said. "We left each day thinking the witnesses they put on ... supported our position."

Williams declined to comment on whether Swallow might take the stand to testify in his own defense.

Closing arguments in the case could be heard as early as Wednesday.

Shurtleff was in the courtroom Friday when Williams said he would not be called.

As a possible witness, Shurtleff had been barred from listening to or reading about court testimony, including on Twitter, one of the former politician's preferred means of communication.

Released from that prohibition Friday, Shurtleff — whose name has been repeatedly invoked during the trial — told reporters after the hearing that he has, unsurprisingly, felt like he had also been on trial.

"Everybody points at the empty chair, blame the person who's not here," he said, before joking, "I've heard there's a joke going around with prosecutors now — if you're having trouble with your case, blame Mark Shurtleff."

Williams agreed that Shurtleff has been a focal point of the state's case. "It seems to be the state's strategy to impugn others and attach some liability to Mr. Swallow," Williams said. "It's not fair, but it's also our opinion that it's not working."

Salt Lake County prosecutors rested their case Thursday and asked the judge to drop three of the 13 counts filed against Swallow.

Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills agreed, eliminating counts of receiving or soliciting a bribe, money laundering and evidence tampering.

But, on Friday, the judge denied a defense motion for a so-called "directed verdict" that sought to dismiss the 10 remaining counts.