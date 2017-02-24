Quantcast
Bill advances to allow quicker release of police body cam video

A bill to allow quicker release of videos from police body cameras in high-profile cases took a first step on Friday — coming after long fights over such footage from a controversial shooting last year of a teen near the Rio Grande homeless shelter.

HB381 would allow direct appeals to district court if police or prosecutors deny an open records law request for such footage by asserting it is protected "solely on the grounds of a pending criminal action."

Its sponsor, Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, said a judge could then quickly weigh whether public interest in the release of footage — possibly to calm claims of police brutality — outweighs protecting it for criminal action.

Ray said the bill could have led to quicker release of video about the shooting of 17-year-old Somali refugee Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed last year, who survived but was put in a medically induced coma and hospitalized for weeks. The shooting led people around the homeless shelter to attack police with bottles and rocks.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued for access to the footage, but was denied and appeals took time. The video was not seen for nearly a year, when it was finally shown in court.

Body-camera footage recorded the police yelling, "Put it down," "Drop it," "Police" multiple times before shots were fired.

District Attorney Sim Gill later ruled the two Salt Lake City police officers involved in the shooting were justified in their actions.

The bill passed the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee unanimously on Friday, and was sent to the full House. It was supported by groups including the ACLU and the Utah Media Coalition.

 

