Bill advances to allow quicker release of police body cam video

A bill to allow quicker release of videos from police body cameras in high-profile cases took a first step on Friday — coming after long fights over such footage from a controversial shooting last year of a teen near the Rio Grande homeless shelter.

HB381 would allow direct appeals to district court if police or prosecutors deny an open records law request for such footage by asserting it is protected "solely on the grounds of a pending criminal action."

Its sponsor, Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, said a judge could then quickly weigh whether public interest in the release of footage — possibly to calm claims of police brutality — outweighs protecting it for criminal action.