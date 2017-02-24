Utah committee approves bill that increases penalties for failing to disclose HIV-positive status

"There is no way to reduce the risk to zero," he said. "There's no way."

Equality Utah executive director Troy Williams said there are already criminal enhancements in Utah code for "bodily harm," which would cover the intentional or reckless spread of sexually transmitted infections.

He said the state should encourage HIV-positive individuals to get tested and receive treatment and worried that HB369 could undermine STI prevention efforts by focusing on status rather than actions.

"We should absolutely be enhancing penalties for intent and harm, but not the health status of the perpetrator," he said. "We would want to do everything in our power to open the doors to encourage people to be tested."

Rep. Dixon Pitcher, R-Ogden, asked Williams whether the state's compassion for a person who is HIV-positive should outweigh the compassion for a person who is infected without warning.

"It's unconscionable to me that somebody would have sex with somebody without disclosing what they are carrying," Pitcher said.

But Williams said compassion is not mutually exclusive, and cautioned lawmakers against taking steps that target individuals based on their health.

"It is moving us down a path of stigmatizing and criminalizing people who live with HIV," he said.

Will Carlson, a representative for the Statewide Association of Prosecutors, said applying the law in court could be challenging, as it requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt that perpetrators were aware of their HIV-positive status.

"Proving that a defendant knew, at the time that a sexual act occurred, may be problematic," he said.

The committee considered several amendments to the bill, including one that would have broadened the criminal enhancement to the transition of any sexually transmitted infection. That amendment failed, and Fawson suggested that additional changes could be made when HB369 reaches the House floor.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood