Salt Lake City to build two — not four — new homeless resource centers

House Speaker Greg Hughes said that the downtown Road Home shelter, which houses up to 1,100 people nightly, will have a "hard close date" of June 30, 2019.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox also spoke, reiterating that homelessness is a statewide problem.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski on Friday announced that the city is dropping two of the four planned homeless resource centers.

The city will not move forward with the controversial Simpson Avenue site, nor the resource center that was planned for 648 W. 100 South, near the existing Road Home shelter.

The planned resource centers at 275 W. High Ave. and 131 E. 700 South will be built to a larger capacity — going from 150 to 200 beds each.

Biskupski was joined by County Mayor Ben McAdams, who announced that the county will be involved in selecting a site to build a third shelter outside of Salt Lake City limits. That choice will be made by the end of March, McAdams said.

House Speaker Greg Hughes said that the downtown Road Home shelter, which houses up to 1,100 people nightly, will have a "hard close date" of June 30, 2019.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox also spoke, reiterating that homelessness is a statewide problem.

The news was met with elation by Chris Sveiven, who lives less than 100 feet from the proposed shelter on Simpson Avenue, and has vocally opposed the site.

"It was like taking the soul of our little neighborhood," he said of the proposed shelter.

The city's resource center would have replaced Lit'l Scholars, a day care at 653 E. Simpson Ave, where Sveiven's 19-month-old son, Weston, is on the waiting list. The proximity to the preschool is part of why Sveiven picked and renovated his red-brick house in Sugar House.

He banded with neighbors to protest the site and credits that for the change in heart in the Simpson property being pulled from the list.

"If we wouldn't have gone and made as much noise as we did, there's no way they would have shifted back to two sites," he said. "To say I'm relieved is an understatement."

The Tribune will update this story.

— Reporter Courtney Tanner contributed to this report.

The Tribune will update this story.