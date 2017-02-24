Homeless plan reset: Agreement now calls for two Salt Lake City shelters, one in S.L. County

Nixed are planned Salt Lake City shelters at 653 E. Simpson Ave. and 648 W. 100 South.

Leaders heralded consensus after a contentious discussion between the city and county that has often played out in the media.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser said it was like "keeping jackrabbits on a flatbed truck."

Hughes, who has made homelessness a top priority while wrangling the state's highest-ranking Democrats, said the jackrabbit scenario sounds "easy" by comparison.

A day earlier, Hughes doubted whether they'd be able to announce a plan. City and county leaders hashed out details until 10 p.m. Thursday night, he said.

"It has been absolutely miserable."

Friday's news conference was "the best moment from the time we decided to do something and get this done."

Simpson Ave. • Residents and business owners near 653 E. Simpson had been the most vocal opponents of the previous plan, pleading with city leaders to withdraw the site.

The Sugar House property is the easternmost of the four chosen in mid-December, includes four commercial tenants and abuts a neighborhood of single-family homes. Critics also said the city erred by agreeing to pay $7 million for the 2.82-acre property.

Friday's news was met with elation by Chris Sveiven, who had helped organize testimony from neighbors that persisted during two months' worth of public meetings.

"It was like taking the soul of our little neighborhood," said Sveiven, who lives less than 100 feet from the proposed shelter and whose 19-month-old son, Weston, is on the waiting list at the popular Lit'l Scholars day care at 653 E. Simpson Ave.

"If we wouldn't have gone and made as much noise as we did, there's no way they would have shifted back to two sites," Sveiven said. "To say I'm relieved is an understatement."

Leaders say the decision to scrap the Simpson Ave. site was informed by Department of Workforce Services data that suggested a currently operating 300-bed shelter in Midvale will be sufficient for homeless families.

City Spokesman Matthew Rojas said 653 E. Simpson Ave. "was always best used for women and families, which is why it's not one of the sites selected."