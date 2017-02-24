Fines may be tougher for selling tobacco to underage youth

Businesses that sell tobacco to underage youth may soon face stiffer fines.

The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee unanimously endorsed HB325 to force that, and sent it to the full House.

"Almost 90 percent of smokers tried their first cigarette before age 18. Almost no one starts smoking after age 25," said Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, the bill's sponsor. "Among youth who persist in smoking, a third will die prematurely."

So he urges tougher sanctions against businesses who sell illegally to youth.

"We've got o be aggressive on this," he said. "We've go to do more to protect children."