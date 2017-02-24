Repeat DUI offenders may soon faced mandated jail time

Lawmakers took a first step Friday to ensure that repeat drunken drivers spend at least some time in jail.
The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee voted unanimously to pass HB162, and sent it to the full House.
"We just want the cycle to stop," Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, the bill's sponsor, said about repeat DUI offenses. "We want people to know we really mean it."
But West Valley City Prosecutor Ryan Robinson, representing a state prosecutors association, said that now, "It's almost the rule instead of the exception that second- and third- and fourth- and fifth-time offenders get an opportunity to do community service or ankle bracelets instead of spending any time in jail."