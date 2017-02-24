Jury deliberations continue in second trial for Utah man accused of killing his wife

During closing arguments, prosecutors and defense attorneys both conceded that no one will ever really know what happened inside the Truman home on Sept. 30, 2012. But each offered their own theories to the jury.

Deputy Utah County Attorney Tim Taylor theorized that the couple had been drinking alcohol and got into a fight that night — an argument that Conrad Truman "downplayed" in his interviews with police — and Heidy Truman wanted to get away from him. She took a bath, Taylor said, and may have brought a gun in with her.

In his drunken anger, Taylor continued, Conrad Truman picked the lock to the door and barged in on his wife. Maybe at that point, she pointed the gun at him, Taylor told jurors.

Conrad Truman then could have pulled his wife from the bathroom, taken the gun from her, pressed it to her head and fired, Taylor told jurors. And when medics arrived, Taylor said, Conrad Truman threatened their lives.

"If the defendant could threaten complete strangers with violence, I believe you can see a glimpse into how he treated his own wife," the prosecutor told jurors.

But defense attorney Mark Moffat said it's more likely that Heidy Truman shot herself. He said the contact gunshot wound — which indicated the gun was pressed to her head when fired — indicates that the shot was self-inflicted. If someone else had fired the weapon, Moffat argued, a person's natural instinct would be to move away from the gun.

The defense attorney theorized that the couple's argument was not a "wild" argument as prosecutors allege, but was instead bickering over trivial things like what dog breeds are cute and if the eggs they had for dinner were overcooked. Heidy Truman likely got annoyed, Moffat told jurors, and went to take a bath.

Moffat theorized that after the woman left the bathroom, she put her cell phone down on a bed and grabbed a gun that was on a nearby nightstand. Standing in the hallway naked, he said, she fired the weapon.

"As long as suicide is a real possibility in this case," Moffat told jurors, "as long as that is a possibility here — that's reasonable doubt."

After Heidy Truman was shot, her husband called 911. When police arrived, they found blood everywhere — in the kitchen where the woman's naked body lay, in the front entry, the living room, a bedroom, a bathroom and on Conrad Truman himself. He threatened the lives of responding officers, according to trial testimony, telling them that if they didn't save his wife, he would kill them.

Prosecutors say these statements and other inconsistent stories he told police about what happened that night indicated that he killed the woman. But Moffat argued that Conrad Truman's statements were taken moments after the shooting while he was in trauma, panicked and "completely freaked out" by his wife's death.

Conrad Truman was initially sent to prison after he was convicted of murdering his wife. But last year, Judge Samuel McVey overturned the conviction. In a ruling, McVey wrote that the police officers who initially measured the Truman home recorded inches as feet, so a measurement of 139 inches became 13.9 feet — instead of just over 11.5 feet.

Where Heidy Truman was inside their home when she was shot, and how far she could have traveled after she was wounded before collapsing near a stairwell, were contentious points during the first trial.

The incorrect measurements, defense attorneys Moffat and Ann Marie Taliaferro have argued, could have led jurors to discredit Conrad Truman's testimony that his wife was shot in the hallway, because they would have shown that his wife had to travel down a hallway that was 2 feet longer than it actually was before falling. During the first trial, Leis testified that the woman could have traveled only about a foot or a foot-and-a-half after suffering a gunshot wound in the head.

Conrad Truman testified at his first trial, but did not take the witness stand during his second trial.

