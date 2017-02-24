Orem blaze critically injures woman, kills six dogs

An early Friday morning fire left an Orem woman in critical condition and six of her eight dogs dead.

Orem Fire Department crews rushed to the home at 905 W. 450 North about 3 a.m. to find the residence billowing flames and smoke. Firefighters pulled the woman from the home, along with two dogs, but were too late to save six other pets.

Two other people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, OFD officials said.

Crews continued working the fire scene as dawn approached, dousing hot spots.

The cause of the blaze was undetermined, pending further investigation.

Losses were yet to be assessed, but the home was heavily damaged.