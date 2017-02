Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed Thursday night because of an avalanche near Snowbird, the Utah Department of Transportation reported.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said the slide buried a "handful of cars" in a parking lot near the Snowbird Resort, but police had no reports of injuries.

The avalanche was first reported at 5:25 p.m.

UDOT gave no estimate for when the road would be reopened.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com