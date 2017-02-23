Senate poised to OK lethal injection requirement at animal shelters

A bill requiring Utah animal shelters to use lethal injection instead of gas chambers earned the preliminary approval of the Senate on Thursday.

Senators voted 21-3 for SB56, which mandates the use of injections statewide for the euthanasia of both domestic and wild animals.

Bill sponsor Sen. Peter Knudsen, R-Brigham City, said that injections are less expensive and less traumatic than gas chambers, which can sometimes take up to 30 minutes for an animal to lose consciousness — compared to seconds for an injection — and can expose shelter workers to harmful gasses.

He also said a number of organizations, including the Humane Society, offer grants to shelters to cover the transition costs of moving away from gas chamber euthanasia.