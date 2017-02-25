Over 800 kids sorted through 50,000 pieces of LEGOs to make additions to the Salt Lake Valley out of LEGO in the hopes of getting kids interested in engineering and other STEM and STEAM-related fields at the Gene Fullmer Recreation Center on Saturday.
Gallery: Kids use LEGOs to build their own Salt Lake County
First Published 36 minutes ago • Updated 36 minutes ago
POPULAR NEWS
- Black students at BYU report ignorant comments, cultural isolation
- Utah judge quashes subpoena of Mormon President Monson in Navajo abuse case
- State to sell Needles Outpost land, bidding starts at $1 million
- After harsh debate, House passes abortion-information bill
- Draper man charged with more than 100 felonies in multistate underage sex case
- Board places Utah County charter school on probation over student safety, financial mismanagement
- Utah man sentenced to prison for gang-related murder
COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT ()