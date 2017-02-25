Quantcast
Gallery: Kids use LEGOs to build their own Salt Lake County

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 36 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (11)

Over 800 kids sorted through 50,000 pieces of LEGOs to make additions to the Salt Lake Valley out of LEGO in the hopes of getting kids interested in engineering and other STEM and STEAM-related fields at the Gene Fullmer Recreation Center on Saturday.

 

