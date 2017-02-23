Plan takes shape for spending Our Schools Now tax money

"They can't be expected to make this miraculous change the first year out," Our Schools Now committee member Bob Marquardt said. "By the third year, we should start seeing from difference from this.

Marquardt said the initiative is still gathering information and that nothing is set in stone. But the initiative, if successful, would create a new funding account to be dispersed when schools satisfy performance requirements.

In its current form, new funding for elementary and middle schools would be based on math and English test scores, while high schools would be measured against graduation rates and college readiness rates. Schools would also have the ability to select their own performance metric, for up to 20 percent of their Our Schools Now funding, subject to school district approval.

High-achieving schools would be excluded from the annual improvement requirements once they reached certain thresholds, for example a graduation rate higher than 93 percent or when more than 75 percent of students are proficient in math and English.

"We're talking the top-tier of performers," Marquardt said. "You're not going to punish them for dropping back a little bit."

Lawmakers have resisted the initiative's push to raise taxes, and Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, reiterated Thursday that he views the income tax as a "tax on productivity."

"My personal feeling is that is the wrong place to do it," Niederhauser said.

Niederhauser and other Senate Republicans are currently working on a series of tax-reform bills aimed at stabilizing state revenue. Those adjustments would be initially revenue neutral, Niederhauser said, but would allow for budget growth over time.

He said Our Schools Now highlights the need to strengthen the state's revenue streams. But he prefers an incremental approach, like the gas and property tax increases approved in 2015.

"If every Legislature would do that much, or something that would help the system going forward," Niederhauser said, "no one legislature has to enact a huge tax increase."

Marquardt said there was some speculation before the legislative session began that lawmakers might approve an increase in public education funding, negating the need for Our Schools Now.

But with two weeks to go, and with the new focus on sales tax reform, Marquardt said it is increasingly unlikely schools will receive a major investment this year.

"I think at this point it's very clear that this initiative is going forward," he said.

A recent Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found a small majority of Utahns support the tax increase initiative.

Nolan Karras, a former Utah House Speaker and executive committee member for Our Schools Now said that if the effort to fund schools fails to reach the ballot in 2018, or is voted down by Utahns, it won't be the end of a business-led effort to support schools.