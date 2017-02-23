Bill advances to require police to sell seized guns, not destroy them

The Utah House decided Thursday that perfectly good guns should not be wasted.

It voted 69-1 to pass HB252, and sent it to the Senate.

The bill would generally ban police departments from destroying firearms they have confiscated once they are no longer needed for trials — and requires selling them instead, with some proceeds going to a fallen officers support fund.

In earlier committee debate, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, said, "I never saw the need for a perfectly good firearm to be destroyed."

Clark Aposhian, with the Utah Shooting Sports Council, also said earlier, "We just don't think it's a great idea to destroy firearms, and when that money can go to a good cause, so be it."