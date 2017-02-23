Legislature sends governor bill to phase out solar income-tax credit

Senators on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that will phase out an income tax credit for installation of rooftop solar.

HB23 passed 22-2. It already won approval of the House and now goes to Gov. Gary Herbert for final action.

Currently, the state allows up to a $2,000 credit as an incentive for going solar. HB23 will reduce that by $400 a year until it is eliminated Jan. 1, 2022.

The change, "reduces credit, which increases state revenue," said Sen. Curtis Bramble, R-Provo, the Senate sponsor of HB23.

A fiscal note says the phase-out will mean an extra $5.4 million in education funding by fiscal year 2020.