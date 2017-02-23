Roy police release name of man officers shot and killed

Police have released the name of a man officers shot and killed in Roy this week.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, two Roy police officers were involved in a physical struggle that ended in officers shooting Nicolas Sanchez, said Roy Detective John Taylor.

The officers had been responding to a complaint of a trespasser at a gas station on 1900 West and about 4400 South, said Taylor.

According to police, Sanchez, a 38-year-old Layton man, allegedly revealed a revolver during the struggle.

The two officers were wearing body cameras during the incident, and the footage has been turned over to the Weber County Sheriff's Office for review.