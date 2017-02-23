Quantcast
Roy police release name of man officers shot and killed

Police have released the name of a man officers shot and killed in Roy this week.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, two Roy police officers were involved in a physical struggle that ended in officers shooting Nicolas Sanchez, said Roy Detective John Taylor.

The officers had been responding to a complaint of a trespasser at a gas station on 1900 West and about 4400 South, said Taylor.

According to police, Sanchez, a 38-year-old Layton man, allegedly revealed a revolver during the struggle.

The two officers were wearing body cameras during the incident, and the footage has been turned over to the Weber County Sheriff's Office for review.

Neither officer was hurt in the incident, and each is on administrative leave, pending review results.

