House urges later start times for high schools

At a stage of the Legislature when many lawmakers are sleep deprived and living largely on caffeine and sugar, they decided Thursday that they want teenagers to get more sleep.

The House voted 46-28 to pass HCR9, encouraging school districts to consider later start times for high school students.

Rep. Carol Moss, R-Holladay, a retired school teacher, sponsored the nonbinding resolution, saying that discipline was never her biggest problem with high school students, it was having them fall asleep in early classes.

The resolution noted that teens ages 15 to 19 require more than nine hours of sleep per night, but fewer than 10 percent of them actually get that much. Utah high schools tend to start at 7:30 a.m. or earlier, with students often going to sports practices or early morning LDS seminary before the first bell.