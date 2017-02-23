Suicide by gun prevention bill advances, proposes training for firearms retailers

In Utah, 82 percent of all deaths from firearms are suicides. So lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that seeks to decrease that.

The House Health and Human Services Committee unanimously endorsed HB390, and sent it to the full House.

Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, its sponsor, said it would create a program to train owners of gun stores and shooting ranges to recognize signs of someone being suicidal and how to handle the situation.

It would also provide signs and other printed materials that may be able to help people.

"We can actually bring down the number of firearm suicides," Clark Aposhian, chairman of the Utah Shooting Sports Council, said. "We can do it without government mandates," noting that participation in the new programs would be voluntary.