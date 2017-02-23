Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Valentine’s Day crash near Heber claims fourth life

By connect
First Published      Updated 36 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that a Valentine's Day crash on Highway 40 near Heber has claimed a fourth life.

UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said that Darci J. Winger, 45, of Payson, died of her injuries on Tuesday — one week after being involved in a head-on collision that killed three other people.

Troopers still are awaiting results of blood tests to determine if alcohol or drugs may have been factors in the collision.

About 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 14, an eastbound Honda Civic driven by Miguel J. Huitron, 27, of Salt Lake City, crossed the center line and hit a westbound Kia Rio. Huitron and a passenger, Cindy A. Cruz, 27, of West Jordan, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

So was the driver of the second car, Christina L. Macinauskas, 29, of Heber City.

Winger, also a passenger in Huitron's car, had been in "very critical" condition at the hospital until her death this week.

The only survivor of the crash, a passenger in Macinauskas' car, suffered serious injuries.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()