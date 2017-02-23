Utah school districts say Trump transgender-bathroom reversal changes nothing, though one applauds move

"We've been pretty proactive as far as that," Findlay said. "Making sure that if we do have a child that is transgender or whatever their identity may be, that that's dealt with case by case at the school and that student feels safe and that they're not being discriminated against because of that orientation or that identity."

Canyons School District released a statement saying it has "no plans to change district policy as a result of the recent letter from the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of Justice. The district will continue to work with any student or employee to meet individual privacy needs within the parameters of state and federal law."

Spokesman Jeff Haney said Canyons' legal counsel met with a group of principals Thursday morning to discuss the letter and provide guidance. The district had continued with its own policies after the Obama administration released its letter last spring, and after a federal judge in Texas in December issued an injunction stopping federal officials from strengthening health care protections for transgender people.

"At the time, we told folks that unless and until the high court weighs in, we can stay our previously decided course," Haney said.

Granite School District had no formal response to Trump's letter, saying it had continued to work with families and transgender students individually after Obama's directive. Generally, spokesman Ben Horsley said, that has meant providing a private restroom for transgender students.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert was vocal in his opposition to the Obama administration's letter last year, saying it could exacerbate bullying of transgender students. Attorney General Sean Reyes joined in a lawsuit with 10 other states in May 2016 alleging "federal overreach."

And though most school districts were unfazed by the directive, three Alpine School District board members drew attention after writing to state leaders that they would rather refuse or lose millions in federal funding than comply with the "morally reprehensible" directive to allow transgender students to choose which restroom they use.

Alpine School District spokeswoman Kimberly Bird said Thursday that those three members were speaking just for themselves, but added that the entire board is pleased that Trump overturned the order.

"I would be very certain that they are excited and celebrating this move because what the move is saying is 'we're leaving it to state control,' " Bird said. "That's something that I think our entire board supports."

She added that neither presidential order changed how the district approaches working with individual students and parents on these issues.

Cache County, Davis, Nebo, Provo City, Salt Lake City and Tooele school districts all have gender nondiscrimination policies in place in compliance with Title IX protections — Provo and Salt Lake City specifically listing protections under gender identity.

As for the Jordan School District, spokeswoman Sandra Riesgraf said the Obama administration letter brought "additional awareness" to transgender school policy, but that both letters had no impact.

"We've used a variety of options depending on those individual circumstances to make everybody feel safe and comfortable and welcome at school," she said. "It's always worked that way."

