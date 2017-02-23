Idaho couple dies in multi-vehicle crash on icy U.S. 91 in Utah

A five-vehicle crash on icy U.S. 91 in Hyde Park killed an Idaho couple and injured several other people.

North Park Police dispatchers confirmed the accident occurred about 7:20 a.m. Thursday and resulted in all lanes of the highway being closed down until just after noon.

Investigators were trying unravel exactly what happened, but the chain-reaction crash reportedly began with a southbound vehicle losing control on the slippery roadway, near 3120 North.

In all, three cars, a pickup truck and a Logan City garbage truck were involved. During the collisions, a power line also was toppled.

Identities of the deceased were not immediately released, and the conditions of those injured were not known early Thursday afternoon.