Utah woman sentenced to prison in daughter’s heroin overdose death

As part of a plea agreement, Richards has agreed to testify against the child's father, 31-year-old Casey Joseph Cormani, who is charged with first-degree felony child endangerment and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charging documents state that prior to the child's death, Richards and Cormani were living with another couple at a Provo apartment located near 500 West 1800 North.

"Both couples have a long history of using heroin and had been 'binging' for a couple of days," charges state.

On the morning of Dec. 2, 2015, the baby "ingested large amount of loose heroin, overdosed and died," charges state.

Inside the apartment, police found several items of drug paraphernalia, including foil with drug residue, charges state.

Search warrant affidavits say the girl playing in a front room that morning, and that Richards put her down for a nap with a bottle of milk about 11 a.m.

When the mother checked on her about noon, the baby was unresponsive with purple or blue lips, according to the search warrants. The mother took her downstairs and attempted CPR.

Paramedics arrived and took the child to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.

Casey Cormani has a scheduling hearing set for March 8.

