Utah woman sentenced to prison in daughter’s heroin overdose death

A 33-year-old Provo woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with the 2015 death of her 13-month-old daughter from a heroin overdose.

Cassandra L. Richards, 33, was charged last year in 4th District Court with one count each of second-degree felony child endangerment and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia for the Dec. 2, 2015, death of the child, Penny Cormani.

Last month, Richards pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child abuse homicide, which was reduced Wednesday by agreement of the attorneys to a third-degree felony.

Judge Lynn Davis then sentenced Richards to a zero-to-five-year prison term, giving her credit for 264 days she has served in jail.

As part of a plea agreement, Richards has agreed to testify against the child's father, 31-year-old Casey Joseph Cormani, who is charged with first-degree felony child endangerment and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charging documents state that prior to the child's death, Richards and Cormani were living with another couple at a Provo apartment located near 500 West 1800 North.

"Both couples have a long history of using heroin and had been 'binging' for a couple of days," charges state.

On the morning of Dec. 2, 2015, the baby "ingested large amount of loose heroin, overdosed and died," charges state.

Inside the apartment, police found several items of drug paraphernalia, including foil with drug residue, charges state.

Search warrant affidavits say the girl playing in a front room that morning, and that Richards put her down for a nap with a bottle of milk about 11 a.m.

When the mother checked on her about noon, the baby was unresponsive with purple or blue lips, according to the search warrants. The mother took her downstairs and attempted CPR.

Paramedics arrived and took the child to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.

Casey Cormani has a scheduling hearing set for March 8.

