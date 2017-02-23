Utah woman sentenced to prison in daughter’s heroin overdose death

A 33-year-old Provo woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with the 2015 death of her 13-month-old daughter from a heroin overdose.
Cassandra L. Richards, 33, was charged last year in 4th District Court with one count each of second-degree felony child endangerment and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia for the Dec. 2, 2015, death of the child, Penny Cormani.
Last month, Richards pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child abuse homicide, which was reduced Wednesday by agreement of the attorneys to a third-degree felony.
Judge Lynn Davis then sentenced Richards to a zero-to-five-year prison term, giving her credit for 264 days she has served in jail.