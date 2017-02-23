Clarkston man dies when his car slides on ice and into path of semi on I-15

A storm that left northern Utah roads snowpacked and icy early Thursday was likely to blame for a fatal car-semi trailer rig crash on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said the accident occurred at 5:19 a.m. on southbound I-15, 7 miles south of Brigham City. A compact passenger car went out of control on the ice, spun into a cable barrier and then back into the path of a the FedEx semi, where it was hit broadside.

The car then went off the freeway into the median before spinning back onto the roadway, where it lodged underneath the semi's trailer.