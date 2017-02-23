Iron County rescuers brave snowstorm to lower injured hiker to safety

Iron County search and rescue workers braved an approaching snowstorm and a prolonged, rugged mountain trek to rescue an injured female hiker.

Sheriff's Sgt. Nik Johnson said the 19-year-old woman, a college student visiting from Nevada, was struck on the knee by a large rock while hiking with a friend on the Thunderbird Gardens Trail near Cedar City, about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Rescuers, using ropes, had to climb up 2 miles of rough, icy terrain to reach the injured woman. Once returned to the cliff base, she was treated by paramedics and then left the scene by private vehicle to obtain further medical treatment.