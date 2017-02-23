Quantcast
Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: FBI agent expected back fro cross-examination

An FBI agent is expected back on the stand Thursday to face cross-examination from former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's defense team.

Special Agent Jon Isakson caused a stir Wednesday when he told a 3rd District Court jury that the U.S. Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section had declined to bring charges against Swallow and his immediate predecessor, Mark Shurtleff in 2013 at the request of the local FBI office.

It was testimony barred by a court order and also new information, defense attorneys said.

In the past, the FBI and justice department officials had refused to provide local prosecutors with information about their reasons for not bringing charges.

Salt Lake County prosecutors had asked the court to block testimony that the DOJ had declined charges, claiming it wasn't relevant to the case.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty in 3rd District Court to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of fostering a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office.

The latest from Day 11 of the trial:

 

