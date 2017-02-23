Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: FBI agent expected back fro cross-examination

An FBI agent is expected back on the stand Thursday to face cross-examination from former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's defense team.

Special Agent Jon Isakson caused a stir Wednesday when he told a 3rd District Court jury that the U.S. Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section had declined to bring charges against Swallow and his immediate predecessor, Mark Shurtleff in 2013 at the request of the local FBI office.

It was testimony barred by a court order and also new information, defense attorneys said.

In the past, the FBI and justice department officials had refused to provide local prosecutors with information about their reasons for not bringing charges.