Swallow prosecutors rest their case, drop three charges

The three counts are tied partly to Jeremy Johnson, the imprisoned St. George businessman who repeatedly refused to testify, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Johnson was convicted last year of federal charges for lying to a bank and is serving an 11-year prison term in California. Starting on Feb. 15, he took the witness stand and said that, on the advice of his attorneys, he wouldn't answer questions without an ironclad immunity agreement from the U.S. Justice Department.

That assurance never came, and Johnson was ordered to serve a 30-day jail term for contempt.

"Certainly, his not testifying affected their ability to put on evidence," Swallow's attorney Scott C. Williams said Thursday. "I can't speak to whether that would have happened even if he had testified."

Williams said he was not surprised by the prosecutors' decision to scrap the three counts, but he had hoped they might excise even more from the case.

"If they don't," Williams said, "the jury will."

The 12 jurors — seven men and five women — were sent home early Thursday, so the defense could ask for a "directed verdict." That's the legal term for a judge's dismissal of some or all criminal charges.

Such arguments are standard in criminal trials once prosecutors rest their case. They typically prove unsuccessful.

Swallow attorney Brad Anderson argued for a directed verdict, rattling off each remaining charge and pointing to the lack of evidence to convict the former attorney general.

Swallow still faces 10 counts — nine of them felonies — and could spend up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors kept in place, for instance ,a felony gift count, accusing Swallow of using Johnson's luxury Lake Powell houseboat at a time the businessman was battling a federal investigation of his online-marketing company.

Probably the most serious charge still staring at Swallow is the racketeering count, which requires prosecutors to show that Swallow participated in a common criminal enterprise along with his immediate predecessor, former three-term Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, and Shurtleff's so-called "fixer," the late Tim Lawson.

Prosecutors argued that Shurtleff sat at the top of a three-pronged conspiracy, with Lawson as the muscle and Swallow as the moneyman.

Anderson countered that the only thread connecting the three during the time of the alleged enterprise came from phone records, which showed numerous communications but not the content of those calls or texts.