Utah teen who fired shotgun inside school sentenced to secure juvenile facility

During the boy's sentencing hearing, licensed social worker Lee Perry testified that a few weeks before the Dec. 1 gun episode, the teen had been prescribed Prozac which had left him with a flat affect and a sense of hopelessness.

After the episode, the boy's medication was changed and Perry said he noticed a change for the better.

"I firmly believe [the episode] was due in large part to the medication," Perry testified. "He's a good kid."

Deputy Davis County Attorney Ryan Perkins told the judge there had been a prior incident when the family was living in Vernal.

But the boy's attorney, Lindsay Jarvis, denied he had a propensity for violence.

Outside of court, Jarvis said that in the prior incident the boy had "expressed pain," adding that he had been in pain for years.

According to charging documents, the boy took a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun from his home on Dec. 1 without his parents' permission and brought the guns inside Mueller Park Junior High School.

After firing a shotgun blast inside a classroom, the he was apprehended by his parents.

Bountiful Police Chief Tom Ross has said the parents went to the school looking for their son after they noticed the guns were missing.

They were inside the school when they heard the shotgun blast, according to police. The parents then went to the south wing of the school where the shot was fired, and disarmed and detained the teen, Ross said.

There were 26 students and a teacher in the classroom where the gun was fired, according to Ross. He has said that after firing a round, the boy pointed the gun toward his neck.

Jarvis has previously said the teen was struggling and desperate for some help. She believes he might have wanted to die in a suicide-by-cop, but it was unlikely he would have injured anyone else.

The Tribune generally does not identify juveniles charged with crimes unless they are certified to stand trial in adult court.

