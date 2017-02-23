Local health departments may soon gain more oversight of Utah smoke shops

Local health departments may soon receive more power to control smoke shops and e-cigarette shops.

The House Health and Human Services Committee voted unanimously Thursday to endorse HB370, and sent it to the full House for consideration.

Its sponsor, Rep. Brad Last, R-Hurricane, said the bill would require smoke or vape shops to obtain licenses from local health departments — besides the tobacco licenses they already must obtain from the Utah State Tax Commission, and business licenses from local cities.

He said health departments have found it difficult to enforce some laws, such as preventing sales to minors or requiring that shops not be located near schools or churches. Last said health departments now essentially must go to the tax commission and ask that it enforce violations found by threatening to pull its license.