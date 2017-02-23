Jury deliberations begin in second trial for Utah man accused of killing his wife

On Thursday, after three weeks of trial, attorneys gave their closing arguments, each summing up their cases in a handful of words.

For the prosecution, Deputy Utah County Attorney Tim Taylor said: "Alcohol. Guns. Domestic violence."

Defense attorney Mark Moffit's summary: "Reasonable. Doubt."

During his argument, Taylor tried to use Conrad Truman's own words against him, pointing to various police interviews where the husband gave contradicting stories about what happened on Sept. 30, 2012.

He played one audio recording where Conrad Truman told police he didn't see a gun after Heidy Truman was shot, and then a recording of the 911 call the husband made after his wife was shot. Though the recording was not clear, Taylor asserted Conrad Truman tells the dispatcher, "There is a gun right here."

"If you believe that the defendant said, 'There is a gun right here,' you should question everything [he] tells police," Taylor told jurors.

While Taylor argued that jurors can't trust Conrad Truman's statements, Moffat argued that the Orem police officers that investigated the crime can't be trusted either.

"This investigation is a horrible, results-oriented investigation," he argued. "It's a rush to judgment … In a rush to judgment, people that are innocent end up convicted. I'm going to ask that you not let that happen here."

Moffat said the police made a number of errors investigating the case, including measuring the home wrong and presenting those measurements to a Utah medical examiner in an effort to get him to change the manner of death from "undetermined" to "homicide." The police also presented Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Edward Leis with a false motive — that the Trumans were struggling financially and the husband stood to inherit a large insurance sum — though the young couple had plenty of money, Moffat argued.

Leis did change Heidy Truman's manner of death to "homicide" after meeting with police and prosecutors, but he testified at trial that he changed it back to "undetermined" after Conrad Truman's defense team showed him the corrected home measurements and other new information after the first trial was over.

"I feel sorry for Dr. Leis," Moffat told jurors. "He was duped by the police in this case. … If he can't tell you what happened here, I'm going to submit to you that nobody can."

Moffat further argued that gunshot residue (GSR) on Heidy Truman's right hand, particularly between the webbing of her thumb and forefinger, supports the defense's theory that she shot herself. Conrad Truman's hands were not tested for GSR because the husband had been instructed by the police to wash his hands, which were covered in his wife's blood.

But prosecutors argued in response that GSR is not reliable, and shows only that Heidy Truman was in the area when a gun was fired. Deputy Utah County Attorney Sam Pead called this and other defense theories "distractions" from the real evidence, which, he argued, points to murder.

He said that while Conrad Truman may regret it now, the man was "violent" and "uninhibited" on the night of the shooting after drinking whiskey and getting into an argument with his wife. Pead also accused the defendant of lying to police in order to obstruct justice.

"Why would someone lie about so many things relating to an investigation when they are innocent of wrongdoing?" Pead asked jurors. "Because they aren't innocent. He had to lie to protect himself."