Closing arguments underway in Utah’s man’s second murder trial for allegedly killing his wife in 2012

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Edward Leis testified earlier this month that the woman's manner of death was "undetermined."

During the first trial, Leis had testified her death was a "homicide," but that finding was based on the incorrect home measurements.

Leis, however, said the woman's cause of death has never changed. She died from a "contact gunshot wound" to the head, Leis testified, meaning someone pressed the muzzle of a gun against her head and fired the weapon.

The defense attorneys have told the new jury that Heidy Truman died from a self-inflicted wound.

Judge Samuel McVey wrote in a ruling last year overturning the first conviction that the police officers who initially measured the Truman home recorded inches as feet, so a measurement of 139 inches became 13.9 feet — instead of just over 11.5 feet.

Where Heidy Truman was inside their home when she was shot, and how far she could have traveled after she was wounded before collapsing near a stairwell, were contentious points during the first trial.

The incorrect measurements, defense attorneys Mark Moffat and Ann Marie Taliaferro have argued, could have led jurors to discredit Conrad Truman's testimony that his wife was shot in the hallway, because they would have shown that his wife had to travel down a hallway that was 2 feet longer than it actually was before falling. During the first trial, Leis testified that the woman could have traveled only about a foot or a foot-and-a-half after suffering a gunshot wound in the head.

