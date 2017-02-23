Fiery semi crash claims driver’s life, closes down I-80 east of Salt Lake City

Two semi-trailer rigs, one hauling oil, were involved in a fiery, fatal collision on snow-packed Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon late Wednesday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said the accident occurred at mile post 139 as the oil-hauling semi attempted to pass the stalled second big rig. As the tanker semi moved into the left lane, the other semi slid on ice into the tanker and burst into flames.

Firefighters later found the second driver dead inside his cab, which had been engulfed in flames. The tanker's driver escaped unharmed, Royce said.

The identity of the deceased was being withheld while troopers attempted to notify his family.