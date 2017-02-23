Quantcast
Fiery semi crash claims driver’s life, closes down I-80 east of Salt Lake City

First Published

Two semi-trailer rigs, one hauling oil, were involved in a fiery, fatal collision on snow-packed Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon late Wednesday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said the accident occurred at mile post 139 as the oil-hauling semi attempted to pass the stalled second big rig. As the tanker semi moved into the left lane, the other semi slid on ice into the tanker and burst into flames.

Firefighters later found the second driver dead inside his cab, which had been engulfed in flames. The tanker's driver escaped unharmed, Royce said.

The identity of the deceased was being withheld while troopers attempted to notify his family.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation on Thursday, but blizzard-like conditions reportedly prevailed at the time of the crash.

Westbound lanes of I-80 were closed through much of the night as firefighters doused the flames and emergency workers cleared debris. UHP planned to reopen the freeway by 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

