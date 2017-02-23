Senate committee approves college ‘Know Before You Go’ bill

A Senate panel on Wednesday signed off on a bill requiring Utah's colleges and universities to notify prospective students about the debt and job placement rates of graduates.
Members of the Senate Education Committee voted 4-0 for HB100, which would make information available on campus websites listing the total cost — including tuition, fees, books and equipment — for academic programs, the number of students who take out and default on loans and entry-level wage data for alumni.
Bill sponsor Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan, described the bill as a "Know Before You Go" proposal, modeled after the federal gainful employment requirements for career and technical colleges.