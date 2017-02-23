Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Senate committee approves college ‘Know Before You Go’ bill

By connect
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

A Senate panel on Wednesday signed off on a bill requiring Utah's colleges and universities to notify prospective students about the debt and job placement rates of graduates.

Members of the Senate Education Committee voted 4-0 for HB100, which would make information available on campus websites listing the total cost — including tuition, fees, books and equipment — for academic programs, the number of students who take out and default on loans and entry-level wage data for alumni.

Bill sponsor Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan, described the bill as a "Know Before You Go" proposal, modeled after the federal gainful employment requirements for career and technical colleges.

"This is one big step in the direction of helping students and parents making informed choices about their education pursuits," Coleman said.

Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, questioned whether the information required by the bill is currently tracked by higher education institutions, or whether it would create a new burden for administrators.

He also suggested language might be needed to mitigate the liability of an implied contract if tuition is increased after a student enrolls or if a graduate fails to secure a job after earning their degree. He referred to a California case in which an unemployed California law school graduate sued her alma mater alleging the school inflated the employment figures for alumni.

"One thing you don't want to mess around with are lawyers just out of law school with nothing to do," Hillyard said.

Spencer Jenkins, an assistant commissioner with the Utah System of Higher Education, said most campuses already have the information required by the bill, but the presentation of that information varies. He said those that prominently display those figures typically include disclaimers that costs, fees, and job placement rates are subject to change.

Following the committee vote, the bill will move to the full Senate for consideration.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()