Senate committee approves college ‘Know Before You Go’ bill

"This is one big step in the direction of helping students and parents making informed choices about their education pursuits," Coleman said.

Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, questioned whether the information required by the bill is currently tracked by higher education institutions, or whether it would create a new burden for administrators.

He also suggested language might be needed to mitigate the liability of an implied contract if tuition is increased after a student enrolls or if a graduate fails to secure a job after earning their degree. He referred to a California case in which an unemployed California law school graduate sued her alma mater alleging the school inflated the employment figures for alumni.

"One thing you don't want to mess around with are lawyers just out of law school with nothing to do," Hillyard said.

Spencer Jenkins, an assistant commissioner with the Utah System of Higher Education, said most campuses already have the information required by the bill, but the presentation of that information varies. He said those that prominently display those figures typically include disclaimers that costs, fees, and job placement rates are subject to change.

Following the committee vote, the bill will move to the full Senate for consideration.

