Bill would increase penalties for drug crimes near homeless shelters — against the intent of the JRI, some say

"This isn't really aimed at you, but it's aimed at Salt Lake, it's aimed at anybody who's bought into this JRI thing lock, stock and barrel and [is] finding out now that, 'Gosh, you know, this doesn't really work that well,'" Webb said.

Briscoe disputed that characterization.

Despite the stepped-up penalties, Briscoe said, prosecutors would exercise their discretion to target only predatory dealers.

"I am not in favor of putting [someone] in jail because they possess or use," he said.

By way of example, Briscoe said he met the first person arrested during a series of innovative roundups that last year granted a choice between treatment or jail to offenders near the 210 S. Rio Grande emergency shelter.

This man was a "fisher," Briscoe said, who led buyers to dealers who made about $8 per "twist" of cocaine or heroin. The fisher's cut: two or three twists of his own.

Briscoe said that man is still in rehab and "doing well."

But he then invited Deputy District Attorney Will Carlson to describe another element of the area's famously rampant drug trade: foreign cartel members "who are there to exploit, plain and simple," Carlson said.

One Honduran cartel has a "transfer program of sorts," Carlson said. Dealers who were nabbed in Salt Lake City are deported and then "transferred" to Denver. From there, they might get sent back to Honduras and onto Seattle.

Given that more than 95 percent of cases are resolved before trial, most often with a plea to reduced charges, Carlson said distribution often becomes attempted distribution — "which Denver or Seattle may not see as serious."

"The goal here is not to just throw immigrants in prison," he said. "What we're trying to accomplish through this is the distinction between an addict ... and someone who has established an interstate history of distribution."

Nonetheless, Briscoe's bill would mean that Class A possession could be charged as a third-degree felony if it occurs within 100 feet of a shelter.

ACLU legislative counsel Marina Lowe said the bill has the potential to saddle lower-level offenders with the many consequences that come with a felony conviction.

"It seems to me that the road to unwinding all of the good advances of the JRI is paved with good intentions," Lowe testified.

Briscoe's reliance on the discretion of prosecutors is "not much assurance for me," Lowe said later. If prosecutors have the evidence to make a stiffer charge stick, she said, they shouldn't accept a reduced plea.