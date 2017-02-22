FBI arrests ‘Barrel Chested Bandit,’ suspected of 11 bank heists, including one in Utah

FBI agents have arrested the so-called "Barrel Chested Bandit," who is suspected of committing 11 bank robberies in Utah, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado in recent months.

Anthony James Lane, 50, was arrested without incident in Tucson, Ariz., the FBI announced Wednesday.

In Utah, Lane is believed responsible for the Jan. 12 armed robbery at the America First Credit Union at 13866 S. Bangerter Parkway in Draper, the FBI says.

The robberies were all committed between August 24, 2016 and February 4, 2017.