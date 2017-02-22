Utah Senate gives early nod to medical marijuana research bill

A bill opening the door to research of medical marijuana cleared its first Senate vote on Wednesday with near-unanimous approval.
Senators voted 27-1 for HB130, which permits the study of cannabinoid products for medical use and creates a review board to consider potential recommendations for future marijuana policy.
"It does not dictate any kind of a policy as to what is legal and what is not," said bill sponsor Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City. "It simply starts that process of allowing additional research to be done."
But after multiple attempts to legalize medical marijuana use in the state, Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, said that his constituents view HB130 as a "Trojan horse."