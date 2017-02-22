Senate gives early nod to medical marijuana research bill

The medical application of marijuana has already been studied extensively, Dabakis said, but with HB130 lawmakers are attempting to give the appearance of action to Utahns with chronic pain and terminal illnesses.

"This is simply a delay tactic for them," said Dabakis, who cast the sole vote against HB130. "These are people that are suffering right now."

Instead of a delay, Vickers said the bill is meant to be prudent. He said there are many unknowns regarding medical marijuana, including how a new administration in the White House will treat the drug, which remains illegal under federal law.

"We don't know what their approach is going to be on this," Vickers said.

And Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, said research is needed to establish safe dosage and application standards for medical cannabinoids. Unlike opioids, for which doctors know what quantities to prescribe to avoid liver damage and kidney failure, the limits and best practices for medical marijuana have not yet been established.

"Anything beyond what this bill does ends up making it so each doctor is becoming their own research laboratories," Anderegg said.

The bill was tabled with final action pending near-the-end-of-session decisions about spending priorities. The bill, which earlier passed the House 70-2, has an estimated price tag of $20,000.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood