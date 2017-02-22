Three Washington state residents killed in I-70 crash near Green River

Three people from Washington state died Tuesday night when the pickup truck in which they were riding rolled on Interstate 70 near Green River, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

The pickup was traveling west at about 9:24 p.m., just east of Green River, when it went off the left side of the road.

The driver steered back onto the highway, but then overcorrected, which sent the vehicle into the median where it rolled several times, UHP reported.

One man was ejected, while a man and a woman remained belted inside the truck.

All three died at the scene.

UHP listed the driver of the truck as Rae Marie Chapman Eskew, 66. The passengers were Thomas C. Outson, 46, and Christopher Catfish Mallang, 47.