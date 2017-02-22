Quantcast
West Jordan Justice Center to be named after fallen police officer

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 57 minutes ago
West Jordan City on Wednesday is naming the building that houses its police department and justice court after a fallen officer.

During a 3 p.m. ceremony, the West Jordan Justice Center will be renamed the "Thomas M. Rees Justice Center."

On Feb. 23, 1986, Rees was fatally shot by a fellow officer during a training exercise. He was the first West Jordan police officer to lose his life in the line of duty, according to a news release.

The renaming event is part of a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the inception of the West Jordan Police Department and West Jordan Justice Court.

 

