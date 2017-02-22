West Jordan Justice Center to be named after fallen police officer

West Jordan City on Wednesday is naming the building that houses its police department and justice court after a fallen officer.

During a 3 p.m. ceremony, the West Jordan Justice Center will be renamed the "Thomas M. Rees Justice Center."

On Feb. 23, 1986, Rees was fatally shot by a fellow officer during a training exercise. He was the first West Jordan police officer to lose his life in the line of duty, according to a news release.

The renaming event is part of a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the inception of the West Jordan Police Department and West Jordan Justice Court.