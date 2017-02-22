Friends, strangers donate thousands to help woman and her newborn injured in Utah crash

"People all across the U.S. have been donating," Stevenson said. "It's been a huge miracle."

His sister, 32-year-old Amy Stevenson Wilson, was on her way to the Salt Lake Temple on Feb. 16 when a sedan carrying three West High School seniors collided head-on with the SUV she was driving.

Police say the sedan was traveling north in excess of 70 mph and might have been racing another car on 300 West when it skidded and jumped a landscaped island near 700 North into the southbound lane.

The crash killed two passengers in the sedan, 17-year-old Vidal Pacheco and 18-year-old Dylan Hernandez, and seriously injured the driver.

Wilson was 34 weeks pregnant and gave birth to a girl at University Hospital via emergency C-section, according to Stevenson. Mother and daughter were listed in critical condition on Wednesday.

"Amy has been through many surgeries already, and still has a long list of needed treatments," Stevenson said on the GoFundMe page. "She lost a kidney, her spleen, and is still fighting a traumatic brain injury on top of multiple bone fractures in her pelvis and ribs and an open knee fracture. Baby girl was born without a heartbeat and received CPR for 11 minutes before she was resuscitated."

Stevenson also said the baby is being monitored for damage to her kidneys, liver and brain due to the lack of oxygen at birth.

Wilson, who is from Fruit Heights, lives in Colorado Springs, Colo., with her husband, Kyle, an optometrist. Kyle Wilson said in a written statement that the family appreciates all the support and prayers they have received.

"It means a lot of our family," he said. "We are focusing on the immediate needs of my wife and daughter and would appreciate privacy during this very difficult time."

The crash remains under investigation.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaMansonSLC