Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

One woman killed, second hurt in N. Logan auto-pedestrian crash

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

One woman was killed and another injured when they were struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in North Logan.

North Park Police Chief Kim Hawkes said the women, ages 20 and 34, had just left a convenience store and were crossing Main Street at 2500 North about 10:20 p.m.

"At some point the women remembered that they had failed to purchase a needed item and turned around to walk back to the store," Hawkes said.

However, by then the light for southbound traffic had turned green, and both women were struck by the pickup truck, driven by a 54-year-old Paradise man.

The driver told police he did not see the women in time to avoid the collision.

Both women were rushed to hospitals. The 20-year-old, whose identity was withheld pending efforts to notify family, was pronounced dead. The 34-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries and released.

No citations were issued, but the investigation was ongoing, Hawkes said on Wednesday.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()