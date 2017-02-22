One woman killed, second hurt in N. Logan auto-pedestrian crash

One woman was killed and another injured when they were struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in North Logan.

North Park Police Chief Kim Hawkes said the women, ages 20 and 34, had just left a convenience store and were crossing Main Street at 2500 North about 10:20 p.m.

"At some point the women remembered that they had failed to purchase a needed item and turned around to walk back to the store," Hawkes said.

However, by then the light for southbound traffic had turned green, and both women were struck by the pickup truck, driven by a 54-year-old Paradise man.