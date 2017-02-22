House calls for more frequent school bus inspections

After school buses performed relatively poorly on random inspections, the Utah House voted Wednesday to require more frequent checkups. It comes after representatives voted last week to eliminate all safety inspections on other non-commercial passenger vehicles.

It voted 74-0 to approve final passage of SB40, the school-bus bill, and sent it to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.

Rep. Eric Hutchings, R-Kearns, the House sponsor of the bill, said school buses now are inspected randomly — resulting in checking about one of every five buses annually.

Of those that are inspected, he said one of every five fail and have mechanical problems serious enough that they should not be on the road.