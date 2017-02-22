Warmer temps lead Salt Lake City to resume compost pickup

Salt Lake City has ended its cost-saving suspension of curbside compost collection two weeks ahead of schedule, a response to warming temperatures.

The city saved 2,726 gallons of fuel, 84,000 pounds of carbon dioxide and 611 pounds of air pollutants during its five-week suspension, according to a news release.

"We will continue to have some late-winter storms, but temperatures are on the rise and we know residents are eager to get outside and start working in their yards," said Sustainability Director Debbie Lyons in the release.

The brown bin program makes wood chips, mulch and compost from weeds, lawn clippings, leaves, branches, tea bags, coffee grounds, fruit and vegetables and eggshells.