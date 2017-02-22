Agent grilled about why feds backed away from charging Swallow, Shurtleff

Isakson told the jury local FBI agents were concerned that deadlines were approaching for filing some charges, so they asked the DOJ to bow out so investigators could instead work with local prosecutors.

That drew Swallow's attorney Scott C. Williams into the fray, delaying the expected closure of the prosecutors' case. They are now expected to rest on Thursday.

With the jury out of the courtroom, Williams reminded 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills that testimony about the DOJ's decision had been specifically prohibited by her pretrial order at the request of Salt Lake County prosecutors, who had argued that the reasons for the feds' withdrawal were neither known nor relevant to Swallow's case.

Williams also said he believed Isakson's testimony amounted to perjury and argued he could prove that through defense witnesses.

Deputy District Attorney Fred Burmester tried to say the fault was in his question, not Isakson's answer, but when Williams pressed the issue, Hruby-Mills allowed more questioning of Isakson — again, with the jury out of the room.

In questions from prosecutors, Isakson said his knowledge about the DOJ's decision ends with what he'd already said.

"I only know that we told them we wanted to work with the state [prosecutors] on state charges," he said.

The agent's exchange with Williams was more of a jousting match, with the Swallow's lawyer asking at length about the investigation and whether Isakson remembered that DOJ's pullback had been a long-running issue in both the Swallow and Shurtleff cases and was barred from testimony.

"I didn't know it was an issue in the moment I was on the stand," he said, adding that he answered only the question he had been asked.

Isakson said the FBI began investigating Swallow and Shurtleff as early as 2012, joined by the U.S. attorney's office for Utah and the DOJ. He said Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, whose prosecution of Shurtleff was dismissed last year, had an ongoing parallel probe that was joined in 2013 by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

The U.S. attorney's office for Utah left the investigation early in 2013, citing a conflict of interest. Then, Isakson said, local FBI agents became concerned deadlines were rapidly approaching for filing federal charges against Shurtleff friend and "fixer" Timothy Lawson, who died last year.

With the FBI also coordinating with the state investigation, Isakson said agents asked the DOJ to decline prosecution to allow them to continue working toward charges with Rawlings and Gill.

Williams quizzed the agent on why he had never offered that explanation — to prosecutors or the court — when the DOJ's decision became an issue in the case.

"I don't remember them asking that specific question," he said.

Williams also asked Isakson whether he had been given permission to offer testimony about the DOJ's withdrawal, noting that a federal court case protects some information as private.