Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Salt Lake County prosecutors are expected to rest their case

Salt Lake County prosecutors are expected to rest their case against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow on Wednesday.

The state has only a handful of witnesses left to call, including Jennifer Bell, who with her husband hosted a fundraiser for Swallow at the same time their home was caught up in a state foreclosure lawsuit, and Jon Isakson, an FBI agent who was part of the team that first began investigating Swallow and his predecessor, former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff in 2013.

Prosecutors were expected to make another run at getting Jeremy Johnson on the stand Wednesday morning. They filed a motion on Tuesday for his transport from the county jail, where he is serving a 30-day sentence for contempt, after refusing to testify five days in a row.