Homes evacuated as precaution after Weber County mudslide

Soil engineers and geologists were on the scene of a Weber County mudslide Wednesday, the day after public safety officials evacuated four homes in the Nordic Valley community of Eden.

Weber County Sheriff's Sgt. Matt Jensen said the 150-foot-wide slide broke loose from a rain-saturated slope above 1970 N. 3775 East at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The mud caused minor damage to one home's garage, but did not reach the residences themselves.

Jensen said the homes were evacuated as a precaution. Residents were receiving assistance from the Utah Red Cross.

It was uncertain whether the slide still was considered unstable, or when residents would be allowed to return.