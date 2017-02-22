Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Homes evacuated as precaution after Weber County mudslide

By connect
First Published      Updated 40 minutes ago

Soil engineers and geologists were on the scene of a Weber County mudslide Wednesday, the day after public safety officials evacuated four homes in the Nordic Valley community of Eden.

Weber County Sheriff's Sgt. Matt Jensen said the 150-foot-wide slide broke loose from a rain-saturated slope above 1970 N. 3775 East at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The mud caused minor damage to one home's garage, but did not reach the residences themselves.

Jensen said the homes were evacuated as a precaution. Residents were receiving assistance from the Utah Red Cross.

It was uncertain whether the slide still was considered unstable, or when residents would be allowed to return.

The slide, while causing no injuries or serious damage, did knock out electrical service to the three homes.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()