Judge asked to stay lawsuit over Utah’s ‘no promo homo’ laws in anticipation of legislative fix

Sponsored by Sen. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, SB196 takes no position on homosexuality, but instead stresses "the importance of abstinence from all sexual activity before marriage and fidelity after marriage."

On Tuesday, the bill passed through a Senate committee on a 5-2 vote. It now awaits a discussion by the full Senate.

In court papers, the attorney general's office said the courts routinely grant stays when there is legislation pending that could settle the dispute between the parties, favoring legislative remedies over those crafted by the judiciary.

Parker Douglas, the state's federal solicitor general, asks U.S. District Judge Dee Benson, who is presiding over the case, to impose a stay to give lawmakers time to enact the bill.

Should SB196 fail — or if Gov. Gary Herbert fails to sign it within 30 days of passage — the lawsuit can resume, Douglas wrote.

If it passes, the sides will meet to discuss any remaining claims or issues and either return to the court with a joint motion to dismiss or seek a schedule for future hearings and filings, court papers say.

As of Wednesday morning, Benson had not yet issued a stay.

Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), which filed the lawsuit on behalf of Equality Utah, three minor students and their parents, said Wednesday, "School should be a place where all students feel welcome and valued, and we appreciate the legislature's leadership in seeking to advance those goals. We are hopeful these efforts will be successful and help eliminate the need for further litigation."

The lawsuit is the first of its kind, NCLR attorneys have said, and could set a national precedent. At least seven other states have similar laws on the books. Advocates for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community contend such "don't say gay" statutes unfairly label homosexuality as wrong and leave LGBT students at risk for harassment and discrimination.

In an earlier court filing, the attorney general's office said Utah's laws are not discriminatory or unconstitutional because they do not "contain the phrase anti-gay laws."

Also named as defendants in the lawsuit are the Utah State Board of Education and three school districts where the plaintiff students are or were enrolled. The court has issued a protective order preserving the anonymity of the three youths because of their ages.

