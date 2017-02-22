Quantcast
Two dead in separate Weber County officer-involved shootings

Police officer-involved shootings in separate locations left two men dead late Tuesday night in Weber County.

The first incident occurred in Roy about 10 p.m. after two city officers responded to a complaint about a trespasser at the Texaco gas station, 4395 S. 1900 West.

Roy police Detective Josh Taylor said the officers confronted the male suspect outside the business. He did not release details about what led the officers to fatally shoot the man, noting the incident was being investigated by the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

It was not known if the Roy officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Police did not release the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

About two hours later, an Ogden police officer patrolling a downtown parking structure confronted two men who allegedly were prowling cars. The men, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, split up and ran from the officer in the area of 23rd Street and Kiesel Ave.

Other officers located one of the suspects just before midnight in the Junction parking structure. That man allegedly threatened two officers with a handgun and was fatally shot, said Deputy Ogden Police Chief Eric Young.

The name of the dead suspect was not immediately released. The second suspect also was located nearby and taken into custody, uninjured.

Both Ogden officers reportedly were wearing body cameras, Young confirmed.

The Weber County Attorney's Office will review the Ogden shooting.

None of the officers were hurt in either of the incidents; all four officers were on administrative leave pending results of the review.

The Tribune will update this story as additional details develop.

