Two dead in separate Weber County officer-involved shootings

Police officer-involved shootings in separate locations left two men dead late Tuesday night in Weber County.
The first incident occurred in Roy about 10 p.m. after two city officers responded to a complaint about a trespasser at the Texaco gas station, 4395 S. 1900 West.
Roy police Detective Josh Taylor said the officers confronted the male suspect outside the business. He did not release details about what led the officers to fatally shoot the man, noting the incident was being investigated by the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
It was not known if the Roy officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.