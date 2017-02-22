Two dead in separate Weber County officer-involved shootings

Police did not release the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

About two hours later, an Ogden police officer patrolling a downtown parking structure confronted two men who allegedly were prowling cars. The men, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, split up and ran from the officer in the area of 23rd Street and Kiesel Ave.

Other officers located one of the suspects just before midnight in the Junction parking structure. That man allegedly threatened two officers with a handgun and was fatally shot, said Deputy Ogden Police Chief Eric Young.

The name of the dead suspect was not immediately released. The second suspect also was located nearby and taken into custody, uninjured.

Both Ogden officers reportedly were wearing body cameras, Young confirmed.

The Weber County Attorney's Office will review the Ogden shooting.

None of the officers were hurt in either of the incidents; all four officers were on administrative leave pending results of the review.

