Police in Weber County shoot and kill two men in separate episodes

Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt described Sambrano as an ex-con with gang ties who had been a fugitive since escaping on Dec. 9, 2016 from a work release program at Weber County Jail, where he had been incarcerated for illegal possession of firearm.

He also was sought in a Feb. 15 home invasion robbery during which shots were fired, but no one injured.

Watt said that while both officers fired, he could not say whether bullets from both officers' guns struck Sambrano. More details on the fatal injuries will come from a planned autopsy.

The second, 20-year-old suspect also was located nearby and taken into custody, uninjured. By Wednesday morning, he had been questioned and released. Watt said, though he remained a person of interest in the earlier home invasion investigation.

Both Ogden officers, who were not identified, were wearing body cameras, Watt confirmed.

Footage from those cameras had been turned over to the Weber County Attorney's Office, which is reviewing the shooting. Watt said it would be up to that office as to when and if the cameras' video is released.

While noting that the investigation into the shooting had just begun, Watt said his preliminary look at the incident indicated his officers fully followed policies and protocol for use of deadly force.

About two hours earlier Tuesday, two Roy police officers responded to a complaint about a trespasser at the Texaco gas station, 4395 S. 1900 West.

Roy police Detective Josh Taylor said the officers confronted a 30-year-old male suspect outside the business about 10 p.m. During a physical struggle that ensued, the suspect allegedly pulled a revolver and officers shot him.

Taylor did not release details about how many times the suspect was shot, or if he also fired at officers.

The incident was being investigated by the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

It was not known if the Roy officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Police did not release the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

None of the officers were hurt in either of the incidents; all four officers were on administrative leave pending results of the review.